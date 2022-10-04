From Staff Reports
DANVILLE – Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital has been granted Level II Trauma Center reaccreditation by the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF).
The Level II trauma designation means the children’s hospital provides advanced care and expertise for pediatric trauma patients with specialized equipment, training and a dedicated pediatric emergency zone and pediatric sedation suite. Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital is the only designated pediatric trauma center in central Pennsylvania.
To receive the Level II designation, the children’s hospital underwent a review process by the PTSF that included reviews of its resources, capabilities, and care for patients with traumatic injuries.
“This renewal of our Level II trauma accreditation means pediatric patients from local communities can continue to receive the most specialized level of care close to home,” said Alfred Kennedy, M.D., Geisinger pediatric trauma director. “This accreditation speaks to the tremendous work our physicians, nurses and staff continue to deliver to our youth.”
Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital joins Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton as the system’s Level II trauma centers while Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Geisinger Medical Center in Danville are Level I trauma centers. Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital are Level IV trauma centers.