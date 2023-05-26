The Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital was verified as a Level II children's surgery center earlier this month. The hospital was one of the first in the country to receive the verification, granted by the American College of Surgeons Children's Surgery Verification Quality Improvement Program.
The hospital had been working toward this goal for a long time, said Dr. Alfred Kennedy, department chair of pediatric surgery and pediatrics trauma medical director.
The American College of Surgeons, founded in 1913, works to raise standards for surgical education and practice, and, in turn, improve care for surgical patients. With more than 80,000 members, it is the largest organization of surgeons in the world, according to a press release.
"They set standards so that the child has the right doctor at the right place at the right time," Kennedy said. "There are quality metrics too, where we’re judged against our peers and other organizations."
Kennedy said he was proud to have received the verification after years of bettering their center to meet the verification's standards.
“This is a tremendous honor and aligns with our commitment to provide optimal care for our children and families close to home across multiple surgical subspecialties,” Kennedy said in a press release. “The Children’s Surgery Verification Program specifically addresses the surgical care of infants and children and reinforces our work at Geisinger."
For a center to be verified, it must meet several standards and provide optimal pediatric resources. The standards to be met include staffing, training, infrastructure, protocols and more, according to a press release.
The Janet Weis Children's Hospital made several changes to meet these standards. The hospital now has an operating room designated for children at all times, Kennedy said. They hired nurses and data collectors and set up monthly meetings. These advancements were new to the center, Kennedy said.
All of these efforts, combined, should create a streamlined surgical center and dynamic care team. "We serve a lot of kids that come in with multiple medical problems so coordination of care is important," Kennedy said. "This creates a care team for everyone so you’re not talking to multiple doctors, everyone works together and is on the same page."
Receiving the sought-after verification demonstrates the Janet Weis Children's Hospital's commitment to exceptional care, Dr. Denise Torres, chair of Geisinger’s Surgery Institute said.
"To be recognized as one of the first hospitals in the nation continues to expand on Abigail Geisinger’s mission to advance health care in our community, she said. "This demonstrates our commitment to making care easier for our patients and their families to access during their time of need."