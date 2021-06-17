DANVILLE — Nurses make up the largest segment of the healthcare workforce and play critical roles in caring for patients. Now, Geisinger employees interested in a nursing career will have an easier path. By launching a new career development program, Geisinger will provide financial, educational and wellness support to its employees pursuing a career in nursing. The Geisinger’s Nursing Scholars Program eases the financial burden of nursing school and is open to any employee who’s worked with Geisinger for a year or more and isn’t already a registered nurse (RN) or provider.
The program awards $40,000 in financial support with a 5-year work commitment as an inpatient nurse. The goal is to support 175 scholars per year by offering rolling admissions to the program. While supporting employee career and professional goals, the program will also mitigate a shortage of nurses across the organization and beyond. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the nation needs 1.1 million new RNs by 2022 to avoid a nursing shortage.
“There is a recruitment gap of approximately 300 registered nurses per year across the Geisinger system,” said Janet Tomcavage, chief nursing executive at Geisinger. “According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employment Projections, registered nursing is listed among the top occupations in terms of job growth through 2029. The RN workforce is expected to grow from 3 million in 2019 to 3.3 million in 2029, an increase of 7%. Community members across our footprint can join the Geisinger workforce and take advantage of this wonderful career advancement opportunity.”
The program serves as an entry point into the healthcare profession for high school students and for anyone considering a career in nursing. Community members who are not Geisinger employees can apply for available positions within Geisinger and qualify for the program after only one year of employment.
“We are aware that many of our employees are keen to pursue a nursing career but need additional support from us in achieving their dreams. This comprehensive nursing scholars’ program is designed to provide financial, educational and well-being support for Geisinger employees who would like to become registered nurses,” added Tomcavage.
Geisinger will support the employee scholars in preparation to go back to school to set them up for success. Guidance in choosing a school and type of degree is available via an internal website and personal counseling. Those who wish to attend prep classes may do so through internally offered classes designed by Geisinger experts. Basic math, navigating online classes and work-life balance are some of the courses offered. While employees are in school, support via study groups, mentoring from Geisinger nurses and professional development opportunities will be available at Geisinger.
“Studying while working is a huge undertaking and we understand that employees will need more than just financial support. We want to be able to support our employees’ well-being and provide them with help that they might need when preparing to go back to school. Geisinger’s Nursing Scholars Program is designed to motivate and support employees in achieving their best at work and at school,” said Rebecca Stoudt, associate dean of nursing student education at Geisinger.
Geisinger partners with various nursing schools across its footprint, and has created easy access to healthcare for many Pennsylvania communities. The Geisinger Career Center, a recruitment and career services hub, offers community members and Geisinger employees the chance to make a difference through available job opportunities in the health system.
Beyond the physical career center, located at 529 Mill St. in Danville, anyone interested can make virtual or phone consultations to learn about Geisinger careers. Candidates can speak with a Geisinger representative about open positions, and current Geisinger employees can learn more about professional development resources and events.
Open positions at Geisinger are also listed at jobs.geisinger.org. To find out more about the career center or to make an appointment, call 877-564-6447 or email GeisingerCareers@geisinger.edu.