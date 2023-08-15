From Staff Reports
DANVILLE – Geisinger Medical Center’s Pediatric and Adult Congenital Heart Clinic has relocated to bring together clinicians who collaborate on congenital heart care at every stage of patients’ lives.
Geisinger has provided pediatric and adult congenital cardiology and cardiac surgery care to children and families in northeastern and central Pennsylvania for decades. Recently, the pediatric cardiology and cardiac surgery practices and related subspecialties moved out of their longtime hub on Foss 6 at the medical center and into a new home on the fourth floor of the Danville campus’ Hospital for Advanced Medicine.
The move allows Geisinger to offer more appointments to patients needing pediatric cardiac services and provides needed space for enhanced diagnostic testing and accommodating programs as they grow.
The new clinic will house outpatient pediatric cardiology for clinical visits and diagnostic testing, and subspecialties, including adult congenital heart disease, pediatric preventive cardiology and pediatric and adult congenital cardiac surgery.
Aligning these teams allows patients with congenital heart conditions to visit one location, where they can see the experts they’ll need from birth through maturity and throughout adulthood.
The move also makes navigating the Geisinger Medical Center campus easier for patients, as the new space is adjacent to patient parking.
Pediatric cardiology services in State College, Hazleton, Muncy, Lewistown, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre will not be affected and are also expected to continue to grow.