From Staff Reports
DANVILLE — Geisinger Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Silver Plus Level Get With The Guidelines — Heart Failure Quality Achievement Award for commitment to managing heart failure in patients.
The hospital is also recognized on the association’s Target: Heart Failure and Target: Type 2 Diabetes honor rolls.
More than 6.5 million adults in the U.S. are living with heart failure. However, many can lead a full, enjoyable life when their condition is managed with proper medications or devices and healthy lifestyle changes.
The award recognizes the medical center’s commitment to making sure heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines founded on the latest scientific evidence. The goal is speeding recovery and reducing hospital readmissions.
“Geisinger is dedicated to improving quality of care for our heart failure patients, and the high standards we implement in our heart failure program align with the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines – Heart Failure initiative,” said Cinde Bower-Stout, RN, MHA, manager of cardiovascular quality for the Geisinger Heart & Vascular Institute. “The goal is to make sure more of our patients can experience longer, healthier lives.”
Program participants apply yearly for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for heart failure patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, participants educate patients to help them manage their heart failure at home.
“We’re honored that Geisinger Medical Center has been recognized for commitment to heart failure care,” said Vishal Mehra, M.D., Ph.D., director of cardiovascular quality for the Geisinger Heart & Vascular Institute. “This award is a testament to the hard work and compassion of our providers, who are committed to following protocols that lead to fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates among our patients.”
To be recognized on the association’s Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll, hospitals are required to meet specific criteria that improve medication adherence, provide early follow-up care and coordination, and enhance patient education. The goal is to reduce hospital readmissions and help patients improve their quality of life in managing their chronic condition.
Recognition on the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll is earned by meeting quality measures developed with more than 90 percent compliance over 12 consecutive months for the association’s Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.