DANVILLE — Geisinger recently announced that Amitpal S. Johal, M.D., will serve as the chair of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition weight management for the health system.
Johal brings more than 17 years of experience to the position. He began his career at Geisinger in 2006 as a gastroenterology fellow and has had progressive leadership roles during the course of his career.
“Dr. Johal is a wonderful leader who brings experience and a great deal of clinical and operational knowledge of gastroenterology services across the system,” said Kenric Maynor, M.D., chair of Geisinger’s Medicine Institute. “We look forward to growing our clinical services under his leadership.”
As the new chair of gastroenterology,Johal will work collaboratively with clinical and operational leaders across the health system to provide exceptional patient care, promote education and research and train the next generation of physicians.
“I look forward to continuing to grow the department and offering the best care to our communities,” Johal said. “We want to give patients the care they need, closer to home, with expert physicians and state-of-the-art equipment.”
Johal earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed his internal medicine residency training at University Hospitals of Cleveland/Case Western Reserve University.