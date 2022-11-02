DANVILLE — Geisinger is offering single booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine for children age 5 to 11, following recent guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),
The updated vaccine booster dose includes an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response to protect against COVID-19 and the newer omicron variants (BA.4 and BA.5). Patients must be at least two months out from their initial vaccines or last booster to receive the bivalent booster.
Those eligible for a booster shot can make an appointment at a Geisinger Pharmacy location via MyGeisinger or the MyChart mobile app, or by calling 570-284-3657.
Parents can also bring children to a mass vaccination clinic being held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Geisinger Healthplex Woodbine or at Geisinger Healthplex State College. Appointments must be made in advance for the COVID shots. Flu shots also will be offered.
Remember to bring your child’s COVID-19 vaccine card or proof they have received the vaccine to your visit.
— THE DAILY ITEM