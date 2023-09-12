BUCKHORN — Expanding services to better care for the region, Geisinger has opened ConvenientCare Buckhorn in Columbia County.
Located at 240 Mall Blvd. in Bloomsburg, ConvenientCare Buckhorn offers walk-in care for patients and members in Columbia County.
ConvenientCare locations provide services for family health care needs, including physicals, immunizations and treatment for common illnesses.
They are places to go for minor health issues that can be resolved in a single visit, including cold and flu symptoms, allergies, earaches, urinary infections, tick removal, sprains, strains and minor cuts.
No appointments are necessary, and care is available to anyone age 1 and older.
“Our staff of advanced practitioners and nurses at CovenientCare Buckhorn offers patients in Columbia County another option for walk-in care when they need it most,” said Kathy Lloyd, associate vice president of regional operations and ConvenientCare at Geisinger. “Coupled with ConvenientCare+ Bloomsburg, this clinic brings more urgent care services closer to home for county residents.”
ConvenientCare Buckhorn is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Walk-in patients are accepted until 7:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 5:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Onsite laboratory, imaging and pharmacy services are also available in the Geisinger Medical Clinic Buckhorn complex.
Patients can reach ConvenientCare Buckhorn at 570-416-8200 and can check wait times or use online check-in to hold their place in line by visiting geisinger.org/urgent