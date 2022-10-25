From Staff Reports
Pugazhendhi Vijayaraman, M.D., has been promoted to chief of clinical electrophysiology for Geisinger.
In his new role, Dr. Vijayaraman oversees the integration and growth of services for patients with heart-rhythm disorders across the health system. These arrhythmias include tachycardia (fast heart rate), bradycardia (slow heart rate) and atrial fibrillation (AFib) among others.
A Geisinger provider since 2005, Dr. Vijayaraman specializes in cardiac electrophysiology, cardiac ablation and cardiac device implantation. He is world-renowned for his research and clinical expertise in conduction system pacing, which stimulates the heart’s natural electrical conduction system to correct rhythm disorders and has improved patient outcomes. An authority on innovative methods of implantation, he has educated Geisinger fellows as well as physicians from across the globe.
“For the past 17 years, it’s been my pleasure to serve our communities and help grow electrophysiology services for our patients,” Vijayaraman said. “I look forward to making better health easier for more of our friends and neighbors as we continue to expand the outstanding electrophysiology care available to them close to home.”
Before accepting his position as chief of clinical electrophysiology, Dr. Vijayaraman served as director of electrophysiology labs for Geisinger’s northeast region and program director of Geisinger’s clinical cardiac electrophysiology fellowship — roles he continues to serve. His presence and leadership at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center were integral to the hospital’s investment in its electrophysiology suite, which has expanded availability to patients in the region and established the medical center as a destination for heart-rhythm care.
Dr. Vijayaraman will work closely with regional chiefs of cardiology and the chair of Geisinger’s Department of Cardiology, George Ruiz, M.D., to coordinate electrophysiology care across the system, create new programs that complement clinical efforts, provide our communities with expanded clinical expertise and review any clinical quality challenges that arise.