DANVILLE — Geisinger presented the 2022 Henry Hood Award for Clinical and Research Excellence to Christopher Still, D.O., director of Geisinger’s Center for Obesity and Metabolic Research, during a ceremony in Danville Monday evening.
The Henry Hood Award was established by Geisinger’s board of directors in honor of Henry L. Hood, M.D. Dr. Hood founded Geisinger’s Department of Neurosurgery and served as president and chief executive officer of Geisinger Medical Center from 1974 until his retirement in 1991. The award recognizes Dr. Hood’s dedication to excellence through clinical practice and state-of-the art research that advanced and enhanced patient care.
Dr. Still received his master’s degree from the Columbia University Institute of Human Nutrition and his medical degree from The Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed an internship through the University of Buffalo at Sisters of Charity Hospital followed by a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in clinical nutrition and obesity medicine at Geisinger Medical Center, where he has been a physician since 1995.
Dr. Still founded Geisinger’s Obesity Institute (now the Center for Obesity and Metabolic Research) in 2008, and his research has resulted in several significant findings and publications, including identifying genes that protect against fatty liver disease and obesity.
“I am humbled and honored to be the 2022 recipient of the Henry Hood Award,” Dr. Still said. “Through our work at the Center for Obesity and Metabolic Research, we focus on the same mission of improving patient care through clinical and research excellence that Dr. Hood practiced during his career. This is a privilege that I don’t take lightly.”
The Henry Hood Award includes a prize of $50,000 to be used to advance clinical care through research, innovation and education at Geisinger.
This monetary award is made possible by an endowed gift from Ken Langone, former Geisinger board member, and his wife Elaine.
