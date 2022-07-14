DANVILLE — Five of Geisinger’s system-wide Comprehensive and Primary Stroke Centers, including Geisinger Medical Center, of Danville, have received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines — Stroke quality achievement award.
The award recognizes commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
“We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from the American Heart Association,” said Timothy Frymoyer, vice president of Geisinger’s neuroscience institute. “These awards highlight our commitment to stroke care, making better health easier."
Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. and a leading cause of disability. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.
— RICK DANDES