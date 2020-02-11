Bloomsburg resident Bonnie Stauffer, 65, has been a regular participant of LIFE Geisinger’s program for the last seven years.
She was about to be discharged from the HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital when her care manager realized she would need extra support to continue living on her own. That’s when she was referred to LIFE Geisinger, a program that provides that support by providing daily living and health services, as well as fun activities and social interactions to help improve both mind and body.
Stauffer spends four days a week at the Kulpmont center, where she said she enjoys coloring, doing word searches, and going on outings. The program also provides therapy groups and one-on-one therapy sessions, as well as various entertainment, such as high school groups performing their musicals and band concerts.
Stauffer said she remains at her home one day per week, and while she does receive assistance with basic needs that day, “I sit and do nothing.” So she always looks forward to the other days of the week, when she can come to LIFE Geisinger.
“I like coming over here with the people,” she said. “We’re all family.”
In addition, she’s seen improvement in her health.
“I’ve only had one seizure since I’ve been here,” she said.
According to Dr. Richard Martin, LIFE Geisinger medical director, the program is “geared toward elderly people who are becoming frail and having difficulty staying at home, and would otherwise have to live in a nursing home.”
The program provides support and services, he said, to keep them living in their own homes as long as possible. He described the program as “a nursing home without beds.” The centers are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and offer meals, daily hygiene care, and socialization. Each center boasts an activities director, physical and occupational therapists, nutritionists, and medical care professionals. In addition, the program provides a van service to transport individuals to and from the program, along with aides to get them ready in the mornings and settled back in their homes in the evenings.
Currently, centers are located in Scranton, Kulpmont, Wilkes-Barre, and Lewistown, with a plan to open another soon in Minersville. Martin said the goal is to care for 100 individuals at each location. Requirements of the program are that the individual is 55 or older, qualifies for medical assistance, and lives within the program’s licensed zipcodes.
Martin believes the elderly is the population that deals the most with loneliness, and feelings of loneliness spill over into medical problems, he said, as they deal with depression and worry about their healthcare needs. They become less active, their eating habits worsen, and they lose physical strength, creating more risk for falls.
“It’s a downward spiral when these people become lonely,” Martin said.
And that’s what LIFE Geisinger hopes to prevent.
There, he said, not only do they get their basic healthcare needs met, they also have lots of opportunities to socialize and get involved in activities to keep their minds and hearts active and full.
“They get to meet new friends,” Martin said, adding that through the program they also aim to “stimulate their brains, keep them thinking, and try to save off dementia and Alzheimer’s as best we can.”