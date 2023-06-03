DANVILLE — Geisinger's structural heart disease program successfully completed its 2000th transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure. Used across three Geisinger locations, the TAVR program has improved since its launch in 2011, according to a press release.
TAVR allows for the replacement of diseased and narrowed aortic valves without open-heart surgery. "TAVR is a minimally invasive procedure that uses a small puncture in the groin to insert a catheter into an artery and feed a collapsed replacement valve to the heart where it can be deployed to restore blood flow," the press release said.
The procedure's benefits include faster recoveries and less time in the hospital. At first, the procedure was only offered in high risk situations. Now, TAVR can be performed on moderate and low risk patients, according to a press release.
Shikhar Agarwal, M.D., Geisinger’s chief of structural heart disease, said reaching this milestone comes with experience that is important. "What’s truly impactful about completing this many TAVR procedures is how much we have improved our positive patient outcomes through this depth of experience," the doctor said in a press release. "By establishing uniform best practices across our system, we’re seeing significantly low rates of mortality, stroke and other complications.”
— ANNA WIEST