From Staff Reports
DANVILLE — This is the fourth consecutive year Geisinger has been recognized with a Military Friendly® Employer designation, however, this is the first time the system has received the gold distinction.
Geisinger has been recognized as a top employer for its continued support of military veterans and active service members with two recent designations. The Pennsylvania-based health system was recognized by Military Times on its 2022 Best for Vets: Employers rankings and earned the 2023 Military Friendly® Employer with Gold distinction designation by VIQTORY.
Both honors recognize Geisinger’s commitment and efforts to building programs and opportunities for military veterans.
The Military Friendly® Employer with Gold distinction signifies that an employer is setting the example for veteran and service member inclusivity with their programs and initiatives.
Companies earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,000 organizations participated in the 2023 Military Friendly® survey.
Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for applicants, new hire retention, employee turnover and promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.
For the Best for Vets recognition, Military Times evaluates the areas of greatest importance to transitioning service members, veterans and their families when looking for an employer. Recruitment and employment practices, along with retention and support programs were given the most weight in scoring and final rankings.
“Our military veterans have done so much for us. That’s why we’re committed to providing care options and career opportunities to them in their local communities,” said Kim Drumgo, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Geisinger. “We know that employing talented and dedicated people, like those from our veteran community, helps us make better health easier for our members and patients — including more than 48,000 veteran patients.”
Geisinger employs more than 800 veterans and active-duty service members throughout the system. As part of its commitment to the military and its veterans, Geisinger offers a paid military leave benefit, which allows service members employed by Geisinger to be paid for time at annual trainings, encampments and drills. It also is part of a military fellowship program that eases the transition of active-duty service members looking to move into a civilian career.
To learn more about Geisinger’s veteran programs and career opportunities, visit jobs.geisinger.org/veterans.