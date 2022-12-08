The holiday season is here. That means more time to spend with your children, family, and friends. However, as holiday cheer spreads, so can flu, with potentially serious complications. Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to stay protected against flu.
Flu vaccines are safe and effective – and this week, Dec. 5-9, 2022, is National Influenza Vaccination Week, an important week for the public to remember that there’s still time to get a flu vaccine for those aged 6 months and older.
You can still get a walk-in flu shot during business hours at:
Geisinger primary care clinics
Convenient Care (urgent care) clinics
Geisinger Pharmacy locations
For more information, visit geisinger.org/flu.