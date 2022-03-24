DANVILLE — Geisinger will host free Community Shred Days at several locations across northeastern and central Pennsylvania next month. Community members can bring their confidential personal and financial documents, such as bank statements, credit card bills and tax forms to be securely shredded on site and recycled.
Limit of three boxes of documents — paper only — per person. Local shred events are scheduled in the following times and locations: Monday, April 4, 7- 11 a.m. at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, 4200 Hospital Road, Coal Township; Thursday, April 7, 7-11 a.m. at Geisinger Health Plan, Hughes Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville; Friday, April 15, 7-11 a.m. at Geisinger Medical Center Muncy, 255 Route 220, Muncy; Monday, April 18, Noon-4 p.m. at Geisinger Health Plan, Hughes Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville; Friday, April 22, 7 – 11 a.m. at Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, 549 Fair St., Bloomsburg; Monday, April 25, 7-11 a.m. at Geisinger Mt. Pleasant, 531 Mt. Pleasant Drive, Scranton.
