DANVILLE — To thank local military veterans for their service to their country, Geisinger will host drive-thru veterans appreciation dinners at nine locations across the health system’s service area Nov. 10. The dinners for U.S. military veterans and their guests are being provided at no cost to participants. Anyone interested should make a reservation by Nov. 5.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Geisinger will again serve this dinner as a drive-through event for the safety of the community and staff. Last year’s event, which was the first year the event expanded to eight locations, served more than 1,500 meals to veterans and their guests. This year the event will expand to nine locations to better serve the local veteran community.
Veterans may contact their preferred location to register themselves and one guest for the meal. Servings are limited, and those interested are encouraged to sign up now.
Locally, Geisinger is holding drive-through dinners for veterans at the following locations on Nov. 10:
Danville (3 to 6 p.m.)
- Geisinger Justin Drive Office Building, 35 Justin Drive, Building 2, Danville
- To make a reservation for this location, call 866-578-3427 or visit Go.Geisinger.org/VetsDinner/GMC
Bloomsburg (4 to 6 p.m.)
- Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, 549 Fair St., Bloomsburg
- To make a reservation for this location, call 866-462-5127 or visit Go.Geisinger.org/VetsDinner/GBH