COAL TOWNSHIP — Geisinger will host a free hunters’ health screening clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Geisinger Ressler Building at 4203 Hospital Road in Coal Township.
Every year, more than a million hunting licenses are issued to Pennsylvania residents, and according to the American Heart Association, many hunters have life-threatening heart attacks or strokes while hunting.
The clinic will educate hunters about heart health and how to reduce risk factors for heart attack and stroke through lifestyle choices. Clinic staff will provide each hunter an EKG and testing for blood pressure, heart rate and high cholesterol. Education and screening for chest pain, peripheral artery disease, vision and joint stability will also be offered.
Representatives from the Pennsylvania Game Commission will also attend.
Hunters who want to make heart health part of their safety checklist can register by calling 570-648-4010. Pre-registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.
For more information, contact certified registered nurse practitioner Cynthia Roadarmel at the number above or via email at cmroadarmel1@geisinger.edu.
