From Staff Reports
DANVILLE – On April 26, Geisinger urologists Dr. Jacob Baber and Dr. Alyssa Park will host a virtual “ask a urologist” segment. They will be joined by other members of the urology department.
Whether they’re handling a simple or complex condition, the urology team is armed with the latest research and technology to provide patients and their loved ones with the most comprehensive urology care.
The team treats erectile dysfunction, kidney, prostate, testicular and bladder cancer, male infertility, kidney stones and many more conditions.
Questions posed to Dr. Baber and Park can include those topics as well as anything regarding treatment options, pain and discomfort, or additional urological conditions.
Questions can be submitted through the chat portal during the live event and will be read anonymously by a moderator for the doctors to answer. Participants can also pre-submit a question at registration.
Interested participants can register at geisinger.org/askaurologist.
