From Staff Reports
Anthony J. Mannino, M.D., internal medicine physician, has joined the Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center team in Coal Township. Geisinger 65 Forward is a health care program designed exclusively for people ages 65 and over with Geisinger Gold insurance where patients get longer appointments, more on-site health services and social, educational and wellness activities.
Mannino is a board-certified physician who specializes in internal medicine. He earned his medical degree from Universidad Mundial Esquela de Medicina in the Dominican Republic and completed his residency in primary care internal medicine at University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, St. Peter’s Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Mannino speaks English, Italian and Spanish, and has been a primary care doctor for adults and seniors since 1987.
“It’s great to join the Geisinger family and be a part of the Geisinger 65 Forward team,” said Mannino. “It’s really unlike any other program serving seniors. What attracted me was the offerings it provides to patients — longer, same-day appointments to build strong patient relationships, in addition to group social and educational activities at the location. We are keeping our patients healthy and making better health easier.”
Mannino is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment with him, schedule a tour of the facility or to learn more about Geisinger 65 Forward, call 570-644-6198 or visit geisinger.org/patient-care/65-forward.
For those interested in a Geisinger Gold Medicare Advantage plan, Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period began Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7. During this time, Medicare beneficiaries can compare coverage options, including Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, and choose high-quality health and drug plans for 2023.
Geisinger’s Medicare advisors can answer questions, compare plans and costs, and help navigate the enrollment process virtually, by phone or in person. For more information, visit geisinger.org/enroll or call 855-904-0153, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.