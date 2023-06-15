A nationwide shortage in the medical space is a road to disaster.
When that shortage involves cancer treatment it becomes the content of nightmares.
Multiple teams at Geisinger Medical Center are collaborating to minimize the damage of a current shortage of some key medications.
“This is an unprecedented situation. There are currently 14 drug shortages of medications specifically used for treatment of cancer patients,” said Ben Andrick, assistant director of Geisinger’s Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy.
The kinds of medications in short supply complicate matters. Andrick said they are backbone standards used for decades, most without an alternative option.
Dr. Rajiv Panikkar, Geisinger Cancer Institute chair, said shortages have happened over the years, but the past several months have been the exception, leading to difficult conversations between doctors and patients.
“When we have the opportunity to take care of patients in their time of crisis, the conversation about the lack of treatment drugs is not a conversation we want to have,” Panikkar said.
Andrick said the shortage can be attributed to supply chain disruption — citing as one example drug manufacturers going out of business and other firms not picking up production to meet a nearly constant demand.
During a conference call Tuesday, Panikkar was informed a facility out of state was completely out of two cancer-treating drugs, a level of shortage Geisinger has managed to avoid thanks to cohesion and strong communication between multiple teams.
Andrick said the pharmacy team spends a lot of time exploring solutions and reaching out to try to acquire drugs for patients.
He puts together a critical weekly email that informs all parties which drugs are moderately or severely limited.
Panikkar hopes residents take time to reach out to legislators to ask them to support increasing the supply in the hopes to prevent similar outcomes in the future.
This is about as high-pressure a situation as members of medical teams can find themselves in.
Medical professionals have the lives of the Valley’s residents in their hands every day. So patients expect them to stay cool when things heat up and to plot the best course of treatment in light of all obstacles.
Those expectations don’t make it less stressful for the clinicians and shouldn’t make us less grateful for their efforts.