...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous travel
conditions will impact the Friday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow and sleet accumulation is
expected to the north of Interstate 80.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
&&