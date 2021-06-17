Gene Douglas Bickhart, 65, of Bickhart Lane, Paxtonville, passed away Wednesday morning, June 16, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Dec. 17, 1955, in Lewisburg, a son of Eugene David Bickhart and the late Linda L. (McAfee) Bickhart. His death breaks a marital union of 16 years to Sandra L. Bickhart.
Gene was a 1974 graduate of Middleburg High School. His first job was with Ned Ritter House Moving. He worked most of his life at Kratzer Motors and later for Northway Industries.
Gene loved nature and his family. His greatest passions in life were hunting and fishing. In his later years, he enjoyed woodworking and carving.
Throughout his life, he was always available to lend a hand in his community, especially to the older people. In his younger years, he enjoyed spending time with his grandfather in the mountains looking for arrowheads and huckleberries. Spending time with his family was one of his greatest joys. He particularly enjoyed teaching things to his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Surviving in addition to his wife and father are his siblings, Chris D. Bickhart (Karen), and Dr. Lori Bickhart Lauver (Tim); his daughter, Dr. Gena R. Bickhart; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Devan, and Ashlyn; nieces and nephews, Tara McAfee Sheridan, Justin Lauver (Katherine), Jason Lauver (Trista), Christa Bickhart, and Taylor Bickhart; stepchildren, Heather Tibbs (Doug), Melanie Trevino (Elmo), John Eaton (Maria), and Zachary Eaton; as well as 12 step-grandchildren.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ryan T. Krauss officiating.
Burial will be in the Paxtonville Cemetery.
The family is accepting flowers.