Gene H. Bordner, 86, of Upper Road, Shamokin, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Dornsife on June 3, 1935. A son of the late Herbert and Lena (Snyder) Bordner. Gene was married on Jan. 4, 1958, to the former Florence A. Shipe who preceded him in death on Sept. 18, 2014.
Gene was a 1953 graduate of Mahanoy Joint High School. He lived most of his life in West Cameron. He served in the US Army. Gene was a truck driver, retired from Clark’s Feed Mills, Weigh Scales. He enjoyed vacationing with his wife in Canada.
Gene is survived by two sons, Daniel Bordner of West Cameron and Terry Bordner and wife Debra of West Cameron; two grandchildren, Cody Bordner and Megen Bordner, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Merlin, Guy and Earl; and one sister, Lorraine Reed.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home 841 W. Shamokin St. Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.