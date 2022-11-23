Gene Isaac Greiner, 76, of Selinsgrove, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, peacefully at home ending his battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born June 14, 1946, in Selinsgrove, the youngest son of the late Charles Isaac and Ruth Elizabeth (Grove) Greiner.
Gene was a 1964 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School and attended Williamsport Area Community College where he earned his associates degree in technology in 1969. He also served in the United States Army Reserve from 1966 to 1971.
On Sept. 14, 1974, Gene married Sheila Gail (Williford) Greiner of Rock Hill, S.C. Gene and Sheila recently celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary.
Gene retired from the Bucknell University IT Department in 2010, where he was a network administrator for 18 years. In his free time he enjoyed woodworking and was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He was a devoted football fan of both Penn State and the Philadelphia Eagles. Gene was a man of faith, who loved spending time with family and his closest friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jerry Greiner.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila; his sons, Gene I. Greiner II (Robin), Perkasie, Seth I. Greiner (Holly), Selinsgrove; daughter, Kellie J. Colpetzer (Matt), Paxtonville; and grandchildren, Colby Moyer (Emily McNier), Beavertown, Andrew Greiner (Catie), Perkasie, Trenton Colpetzer, Paxtonville, Anthony Colpetzer, Honey Grove, Annelise Greiner, Selinsgrove, Brooke Moyer, Paxtonville, Emmaline Greiner, Selinsgrove, Laila Colpetzer, Paxtonville, Cordellia Greiner, Selinsgrove, and Juliette Greiner, Selinsgrove.
Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 28, from 10-11 a.m. at Christ Community Church, 3939 Park Road, Selinsgrove, followed by the service at 11 with Pastor Eric Shaeffer and Pastor Gene I. Greiner II and Pastor Roger Wolmer.
Burial will be at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Gene may be made to Compassus Hospice Services.
Arrangements by V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.