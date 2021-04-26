Gene Louise Gilliom, 96, of Milton, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at her son’s home in Milton.
She was born Jan. 13, 1925, in West Milton, to the late Howard and Florence Bird. She was married to Lloyd H. Gilliom for 35 years until his passing in 1991.
Gene was a 1942 graduate of Milton High School. Following high school, she was a private secretary for several years for businesses in Beaumont, Texas, New York City, and the Milton Manufacturing Company in Milton.
She was a homemaker most of her life and involved with her children in their activities.
Gene was a member of Saint Paul’s UCC, West Milton, where she was on the “cradle roll” and was the oldest living member at the time of her passing. She was honored to receive the title Director of Music Emeritus. She held many positions including church organist for over 40 years; choir director; Sunday School teacher; Consistory member; coordinated dinners, church bazaars, bake and soup sales. She was a talented crafter, seamstress, and baker.
She is survived by a daughter, Betsy S. Smith (Curtis) of Harrisburg; son, Timothy A. Gilliom (Rhonda) of Milton; stepdaughter, Bonnie Maynard (Gary) of Long Island, N.Y.; five grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and five stepgreat-grandchildren.
Gene was predeceased by her sister, Ruth Ritter; brother, Howard Bird Jr.; nephew, Howard Bird III; and niece, Sharon Machamer.
A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, May 2, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 433 High St., West Milton, with her pastor, Timothy Hogan-Palazzo officiating. Visitation to begin at 2 p.m. and the service at 3 p.m.
Inurnment will be in the Harmony Cemetery in Milton at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank the Evangelical Hospital Hospice program for their care.
Memorial gifts should be directed to the music program at Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ, 433 High St., West Milton, PA 17886.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.