Gene N. Hoffman, 83, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at his home in Selinsgrove.
He was born March 1, 1938, in Mount Pleasant Mills, a son of the late Joseph and Quilla (Wagner) Hoffman.
Gene attended Freeburg High School and was employed by the Freeburg Manufacturing Company for many years. He was later the owner and operator of Susquehanna Flea Market in New Buffalo until his retirement.
A life member of the Freeburg Fire Company, he served as fire chief in the 1960s-70s. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed wildlife and the outdoors. Gene loved to play baseball and had many fond memories of playing for the Freeburg Bucs with his buddies. A charismatic man with a heart of gold, he always knew how to make people smile. He loved his family dearly and cherished every moment with them.
Gene is survived by three children and two daughters-in-law, Trent and Carol Hoffman, Tammy Keller, Todd and Jennifer Hoffman; six grandchildren, Tiffany Shaffer and husband Brad, Erica Seidman and husband Josh, Cody Keller and fiancé Sara, Brooke Keller, Alexis Hoffman and Megan Hoffman; three great-grandchildren, Bryce, Claire, and Violet Shaffer. In addition, he is survived by two siblings, Sarah Sweeney and husband Paul, Stanley Hoffman and wife Joan; and two sisters-in-law, Marion Hoffman and Shirley Hoffman. Blessed with loving nieces and nephews, Gene treasured the happy memories they shared throughout the years.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Russell Hoffman who lost his life while serving in World War II, Robert Hoffman, William R. Hoffman, and Joseph Hoffman; three sisters, Louella Kerstetter, Gertrude Zeiders, and Marguerite Moyer.
A private family memorial service will be held at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, with Pastor Bill Foss officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gene's memory may be made to the Freeburg Fire Company, P.O. Box 29, Freeburg, PA 17827.