Gene Richard Klingler, 80, of Selinsgrove, entered into rest Friday, April 15, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Gene was born Aug. 8, 1941, in Penn Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Ammon and Mae (Stauffer) Klingler. On Feb. 24, 1962, he married the former Estella Mohr, who survives. The couple was married for 60 years.
He was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School.
Gene was a dairy farmer most of his life and also drove truck for Jim Skinner, Dean Kock, and Murry’s Chicken until his retirement.
He was a member of the Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene and the Snyder County Gideons.
Gene loved to watch crops grow in the spring and summer. His favorite meal was a tomato sandwich with extra mayo and a sprinkle of salt. His greatest joy was when the grandchildren and great-grandchildren would come to visit.
In addition to his wife, Gene is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John A. and Kathy (Yoder) Klingler; two grandchildren, Jason Klingler and Paul Klingler and his wife Amanda (Divert); seven great-grandchildren, Mataya Lavant, Mickey, Jason Jr., Hailey, Adalynn, Luke, and Chase Klingler; a brother, Charles J. Klingler; a sister-in-law, Erma Ulrich, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Heather Klingler; one brother, Larry Klingler; a brother-in-law, Donald Ulrich, and two sisters-in-law, Lucy and Dolly.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene, 543 W. Sassafras St., Selinsgrove, with the Rev. Charles Melton officiating and assisted by Rev. Myron Simmons.
Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Gene to the Snyder County Gideons, PO Box 382, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.