Gene R. Mull Sr., 89, of Sunbury, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan. 13, 1932, in Northumberland, the son of the late Harry and Anna (Swartzlander) Mull.
Gene is now reunited with his wife of 68 years, Helen Mull, just in time for her birthday; their son Gene Mull Jr., and many brothers, sisters, and loved ones.
Mr. Mull attended Northumberland schools.
Gene was employed for 40 years with the railroad until his retirement in 1996, when he dedicated his life to continuing to be the best father and grandfather/great-grandfather his children and grandchildren could ever ask for.
He taught them how to use home improvement tools, the joy of a never-ending game of sneaking him cold beers, and the gift of a love so lasting that it will continue to grow even though his physical journey with us is over.
Gene would be the first to tell you he lived a long, full life. Gene enjoyed watching reruns of westerns, “Law and Order,” and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State — none of which he would ever admit to falling asleep while watching. Gene always stayed active by taking walks, working on projects around the house, caring for his dogs, and diligently managing the thermostat in his home.
Gene will be forever missed and celebrated by his children, Catherine “Kay” (Heffner) Mull, of Kulpmont, Keith Mull, of Sunbury, Kathy Gallant, of Port Trevorton, Dorothy Mull, of Sunbury, Charles Mull, of Sunbury, Christopher Sr. and Kathy Mull, of Lewisburg, and Angela Mull, of Sunbury; his 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren — many of whom he was so much more than a grandparent to; and sister and brother-in-law, Rachel and George Wolfgang of Shamokin Dam.
In addition to his parents, wife, and son, Gene was preceded in death by three brothers, Harry, Clarence and Robert Mull; and sisters, Jean Mull, his twin, Mary Lou Frantz, Gladys Sarvis, Nancy Miller and Betty Zerbe.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where funeral services will follow at noon.
Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Contributions in Gene’s memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.