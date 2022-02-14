Gene W. Knepp, 85, formerly of Forbes Street, McClure, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
He was born Jan. 9, 1937, in Beaver Springs, a son of the late Jesse A. and Mary E. (Bachman) Knepp. He was married to Kathryn (Mateer) Knepp who preceded him in death.
Gene was a graduate of Beaver Vocational High School.
After school he worked at Bechtel’s Farm in Lewisburg and for more than 40 years at Beavertown Block doing maintenance.
Gene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering around the house, flowers and he loved hunting.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Todd W. and Deb Knepp; one daughter, Trisha A. Knepp and fiancé Dale Yetter; four grandchildren, Tara Griffith and husband William, Laura Yonai and husband Vince, Jesse Phillips and Jason Phillips; seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his wife, by two brothers, Robert Knepp and Charles Rothrock.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where the funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, with the Rev. Lisa Schuster officiating.
Burial will follow in McClure Union Cemetery.