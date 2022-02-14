Geneknepp

Gene Knepp

Gene W. Knepp, 85, formerly of Forbes Street, McClure, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.

He was born Jan. 9, 1937, in Beaver Springs, a son of the late Jesse A. and Mary E. (Bachman) Knepp. He was married to Kathryn (Mateer) Knepp who preceded him in death.

Gene was a graduate of Beaver Vocational High School.

After school he worked at Bechtel’s Farm in Lewisburg and for more than 40 years at Beavertown Block doing maintenance.

Gene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering around the house, flowers and he loved hunting.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Todd W. and Deb Knepp; one daughter, Trisha A. Knepp and fiancé Dale Yetter; four grandchildren, Tara Griffith and husband William, Laura Yonai and husband Vince, Jesse Phillips and Jason Phillips; seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his wife, by two brothers, Robert Knepp and Charles Rothrock.

Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where the funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, with the Rev. Lisa Schuster officiating.

Burial will follow in McClure Union Cemetery.

