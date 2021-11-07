As the holiday season quickly approaches in the coming weeks, the Valley’s generosity will once again be needed to help our neighbors who have struggled this year.
With prices going up for everything due to continuing supply chain issues, the need will be great as 2021 moves toward Thanksgiving and Christmas. The prices have impacted the inventory at some Valley food banks and they have someone like Rhonda Fisher concerned.
Fisher is just weeks away from her annual Thanksgiving dinner that feeds more than 1,000 each year in Sunbury. She has done it for more than two decades, including during the pandemic last year. Rhonda’s Angels, as she affectionately calls dozens of volunteers who help her pull off the remarkable feat each year, are pushing forward.
“Everything right now is giving me a real challenge,” said Fisher. “I’m up for it and determined that it will happen someway or somehow. I will not let the community down.”
Her message is one we could all take heed of as Thanksgiving approaches.
Those tasked with keeping the shelves as stocked as possible during one of the greatest times of need understand the challenges in front of them in the coming weeks.
At the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, which serves 27 counties in the middle of Pennsylvania, Executive Director Joe Arthur has already seen Valley residents step up.
“Fortunately we are still seeing tremendous generosity, but those price increases are a concern in a little different way,” he said. “We are concerned about the household impact whether it is food or gas or rent or whatever, those are very real and we have concerns for the families.
“We obviously want to make sure everyone has enough so they can continue to provide,” he said. “We try to shoulder many burdens as a central provider to those agencies as we know they have other costs as well.”
Weis Markets annually donates to Fisher’s gathering, runs its Holiday Fight Hunger campaign throughout November along with the donations to the Central Pennsyvlania Food Bank, its largest partner, and other food banks.
Last week, The Giant Company announced that it is donating 10,000 turkeys to 27 partner food banks, including the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
“We believe that Thanksgiving should be spent with families gathered around the table, enjoying a meal and creating memories, but we know for those facing food insecurity, it’s not that easy,” said April Mock, director of communications for GIANT.
We can all do our part over the coming weeks.
Donate time. Donate money. Donate food.
As Rhonda Fisher perfectly said, we cannot let our community down.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.