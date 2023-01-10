DANVILLE – Ask anyone dealing with neuropsychiatric disorders (NPDs) like schizophrenia and autism spectrum disorder, and they’ll tell you one of the most frustrating aspects is the stigma that, unreasonably, is still attached to mental illness.
A Geisinger study published in December in the American Journal of Psychiatry has found a genetic link to NPDs that could help personalize future treatments and, more immediately, help eliminate some of that stigma.
The Geisinger team, led by Dr. Christa L. Martin, chief scientific officer at Geisinger, analyzed data from 90,595 participants enrolled in Geisinger’s MyCode Community Health Initiative. The data revealed that approximately one in 100 participants carried at least one rare gene variant known to increase risk for neuropsychiatric disorders, and that a third of those with a variant had a diagnosed mental health condition.
MyCode participants are informed if their results are found to have genetic predispositions to diseases that can be prevented with actions like more frequent screenings or prophylactic surgeries.
“With these results for neuropsychiatric disorders, while there might not always be something so medically actionable, we felt like it’s still important information because we expected that a lot of these individuals would probably already have some of these clinical diagnoses, like depression or schizophrenia or bipolar disorder or anxiety or autism,” Martin said.
What they found was that the information was important to patients because it “medicalized” their condition.
“That was one of the striking quotes that was given to one of our genetic counselors,” Martin said. “You know, we had some families say they worried it was something that was done while the mother was pregnant, or early in the child’s life. That it was something that somebody caused. Learning that the conditions were genetic medicalized them. It took away some of the stigmatizing that is, unfortunately, associated with mental health disorders.”
Martin hopes the study can guide mental health care providers to create targeted therapies and treatments.
“We don’t want to treat everyone the same just because they have the same disease when we know that disease can be caused by hundreds of different genetic reasons,” Martin said. “So this is sort of a first step into understanding those genetic reasons. Our research now is becoming more and more focused on looking at, when somebody has a particular genetic cause, what unique therapies would they benefit more from than others?”
“We know that hundreds of genes contribute to neuropsychiatric disorders; however, for this study, we focused on those that are currently best understood,” said Hermela Shimelis, Ph.D., a lead author of the study.
The research can be daunting, even when looking at only the 100 or so genes that are known to have strong links to NPDs. Still, the Geisinger team is excited about the potential treatments their work can generate.
“One good thing about biology is that genes are connected by pathways,” Martin said. “So one hope would be if you found several genes that were all in the same pathway, then maybe some type of therapy or treatment might work in several of those instead of just one.”
More than 300,000 Geisinger patients have consented to participate in MyCode, one of the largest studies of its kind in the world.
“We hit that milestone last year, which we were all very excited about,” Martin said. “Our total patient population is just over 1 million now, and so when you think about the proportion, it’s quite incredible, the willingness of our patients to partner with us in this endeavor.”
According to their website, the American Journal of Psychiatry “reaches audiences in more than 2,000 U.S. and international institutions, a figure that includes nearly 100% of U.S. medical schools and hospitals.”
“It is a very competitive journal and we were very happy to have our work accepted,” Martin said. “But it’s important too because we want psychiatrists who take care of these patients to understand this information.”
Learning that one in 100 people carries one of the NPD genes highlights how prevalent they are.
“So we know … it’s more common than we perhaps expected and shows the importance of the work that’s yet to be done that will hopefully help to tailor their care in the future,” Martin said.
Shimelis and Dr. Matt Oetjens, both of Geisinger’s Autism and Developmental Medicine Institute, were co-authors of the study along with Martin, Lauren K. Walsh, Karen E. Wain, Dr. Masa Znidarsic, Dr. Scott M. Myers, Brenda M. Finucane, and Dr. David H. Ledbetter.
