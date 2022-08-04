Genevieve Catherine Mease (née Dagle), 94, of Selinsgrove, affectionately known as Gibby, died surrounded by family at her son Tom’s home on Saturday, July 30, 2022, eleven days before her 95th birthday.
Gibby was born Aug. 10, 1927, and was a lifelong Selinsgrove resident who attended high school with the class of 1945. She was the daughter of Justina M. Viehdorfer and the Rev. David Day Dagle Sr., who died while serving as a Lutheran missionary in Liberia, Africa. Her brother, David Day Dagle Jr., gave Gibby her nickname when, as a child, he could not pronounce Genevieve. He and his wife Shirley (Fisher) Dagle preceded Gibby in death in 2016 and 2020, respectively.
Gibby is survived by four children, whom she had with her first husband, Kenneth W. Krouse, and their spouses. Janet Yonkoskie of Stonington, Thomas Krouse and wife Sarah "Sally" of Selinsgrove, Paul Krouse of Rockville, Md., and Susan Garrott (formerly Klahre) and husband Bart of Apex, N.C. Upon marriage to Ken in 1943, Gibby became a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and joined the Adelphia Sunday School Class, where she made many friends. Ken Krouse later left the family and they divorced. Gibby credits the church and the Krouse/Dagle family members, including Mrs. Alda Fisher, with helping raise her four children after Ken left.
Gibby supported her family by working at The Custard Cup, Snavely’s clothing store and, starting in 1964, in food service at Susquehanna University, from which her parents, daughter and nephew graduated. In 1971, she became the university’s switchboard operator while working weekends at The Dutch Pantry. She was known as “The Voice of the University” and, in 1992, retired from Susquehanna after 28 years of service.
Gibby married the love of her life, Robert A. Mease "Bob," in November 1979 after getting to know each other in the choir at St. Paul’s. Through this marriage, Gibby gained a stepson and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Paulette Mease of Gaithersburg, Md. Together, Gibby and Bob enjoyed music, spending time with family, and traveling the country in Bob’s classic car. Their love story was cut short when Bob died in 1987.
In addition to volunteering at St. Paul’s, Gibby was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star and an avid bowler. She enjoyed traveling with her friends and bowling team throughout the United States and to Greece. She also loved puzzles, playing cards and Scrabble, and participating in “First Sunday Game Days” with family.
In addition to her beloved children and stepson, Gibby is survived by five grandchildren, three step-grandsons and three great-grandchildren, Aimee Krouse, partner William Sears, and son Casey Naton of Lewisburg; Michael Yonkoskie and partner Tina Travelpiece of Stonington; Heather (Krouse) Britton and husband Kevin of Lewisburg; Andrew Krouse, wife Kate, and daughters Amy and Natalie of Springfield, Va.; Jennifer (Klahre) Walker and husband Taylor of Apex, NC; and Kert, Bart and Blake Mease of Gaithersburg, Md. Gibby is also survived by cherished nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, husbands, and brother and sister-in-law, Gibby was preceded in death by her sons-in-law, Russell Klahre and Anthony Yonkoskie; and her nephew, David Day Dagle III and his wife Janet (Whipple) Dagle.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at St. Paul’s UCC, 400 N. Market St., Selinsgrove, followed by a memorial service officiated by the Rev. Amelia Price.
Interment will be in Witmer’s First Cemetery, Port Trevorton, where Gibby will rest beside her husband Bob and her mother.
Contributions in Gibby's memory may be sent to St. Paul’s UCC, 400 N. Market St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870 or Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.