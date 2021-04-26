Genevieve J. “Jenny” Walter, 84, of New Berlin, entered into rest Sunday, April 25, 2020, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
She was born Dec. 11, 1936, in La Rochelle, France, a daughter of the late Roger and Therese Natalie (Barbin) Verriere. On Feb. 27, 1958, she married Delbert E. Walter, who preceded her in death.
She was a graduate from a technical school in France where she studied fashion design and apprenticed under a tailor as a seamstress.
Jenny was a member of Hassinger Red Brick Lutheran Church.
Jenny enjoyed baking and cooking. She loved spending time with family. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life. She also loved spending time by the ocean in Cape Cod.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Marlene and David Wertz of New Berlin; one son, Marc Walter of Jim Thorpe; three grandsons, Alex Wertz and wife Brianne, Steven Wertz and Erik Walter; stepgranddaughter, Tess Wertz; as well as a special niece and nephew, Theresa and John and their families.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Lilli; three brothers, Jean, Francis and Marc; and one sister, Liliane.
Interment will be private at the convenience in the Hassinger Red Brick Lutheran Cemetery, Middleburg.
To share in Genevieve‘s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.