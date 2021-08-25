Genevieve L.”Sis” Cutchall, 88, of Danville, entered into rest Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center.
Born Nov. 18, 1932, in McConnellsburg, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Iva May (Strait) Barnett. She was married to the late Victor Cutchall.
Genevieve was a homemaker.
Earlier in life she enjoyed dirt track racing, attending and hosting yard sales, going to casinos, traveling to the beach and fishing. She also liked to do canning with her son and loved to spend time with the family.
Surviving are one daughter, Vicki Truex of Breezewood; four sons, Richard Barnett of Philadelphia, Rex Cutchall of Turbotville, Jerry Cutchall of Danville, and her favorite son, Victor “Bucky” Cutchall of Danville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and four siblings, Clarence Barnett Jr., Gail Barnett, Karl Barnett and Gary Barnett.
She was preceded in death by a son, George Cutchall.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 3 p.m. with Minister Bonnie Wells officiating.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.