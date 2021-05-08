Genevieve M. “Jenny” McGrath, 90, a 58-year resident of Selinsgrove passed away peacefully on Friday, May 7, at Brookdale Grayson View, Selinsgrove.
She was born October 17, 1930, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Edwin A. and Anne E. (Christy) Murphy. On August 30, 1952, she married Thomas F. McGrath who survives.
Jenny was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Pittsburgh.
She was a member of Sharon Lutheran Church in Selinsgrove where she served as a Sunday School teacher.
Jenny worked part time at Susquehanna University in multiple jobs. She also did volunteer work at the Sunbury Community Hospital for 25 years, Selinsgrove Thrift Shop for 10 years, and the Pittsburgh Pirates Spring training in Bradenton, Fla., For 20 years. Jenny was also a Cub Scout Den Mother and a Girl Scout Assistant Leader.
She was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, especially the Pirates.
In addition to her husband Thomas of 68 years, Jenny is survived by two sons, Gary and Scot McGrath; three daughters, Phyllis Graham, Janet McGrath, and Linda Sweger; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Eileen Delewski, and Patricia Ketterer.
She was preceded in death by two grandchildren; five sisters; one brother.
There will be no services held at this time.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.