Flowers, texts, food and notes lifted Chrissy Findlay’s spirits throughout her breast cancer diagnosis, surgery and radiation treatment.
Her friend Allison sent a card every day to her Bucknell University office, where Findlay, 47, is an associate dean of admissions. A co-worker, Barb, left a small gift — flowers, candy, a bag of treats — on her desk every day during radiation.
“Even beyond the office, I was hearing from Bucknell employees and retirees,” Findlay said. She also heard from former players and parents of former players of the women’s soccer team she coached for eight seasons and from current Bucknell coaches. “I just so appreciated the many people and offices associated with Bucknell who took time out of their busy lives to send me a card or a note or a text.”
“Her co-workers were fabulous,” said Findlay’s mother, Judy Sassaman, of Wildwood Crest, New Jersey.
In Selinsgrove, Findlay’s friend Allison Fordyce had seen her own parents go through cancer, but hearing that Findlay was facing it came as a shock.
“You just stop in your tracks for a moment,” she said. “There was definitely a sense of, Chrissy? Really? She doesn’t do any of the bad things in terms of her health.”
After Fordyce’s initial reaction, her thoughts turned to how she could help with simple things like letting the dog out and just being there.
“We wouldn’t always focus on cancer,” Fordyce said. “There’d be days we’d just go take a walk or sit out back at her house and chat.”
When Findlay received cards, she displayed them for a while then kept them in a stack on her kitchen shelf and watched the stack grow. As much as it supported her in her time of need, it also encouraged her to be there for others.
“I wanted a reminder of how many people were around me,” she said. “It was such a good reminder of, if you hear of somebody that’s living with something serious, let them know you’re thinking of them.”
“She always had such a great attitude and took it one day at a time,” Fordyce said. “As much as she says people inspired her, she definitely does the same for those around her.”
Three weeks after surgery, Findlay started running again. Four months after surgery, she won both masters and age groups in the local Ta-ta Trot 5K. She told her husband, Jim Findlay, she had to run not for herself but for people who can’t run or who have lost loved ones to breast cancer. It was a reminder of things that she still “gets to” do.
“It shows that life can go on,” she said. “You can get back to things that are important to you.”