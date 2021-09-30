Geoffrey R. “Jeff” Nevel, 90, of South Williamsport, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Born May 31, 1931, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Geoffrey and Elizabeth Nevel.
Surviving are three children, Sharon Hackenburg (Terry) of Winfield, Richard Nevel (Helen Marie) of Curwensville, and Beth Rees (Jerry) of Woodland; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a brother.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Betty (Long) Nevel.
A full obituary with service details can be found at www.SandersMortuary.com.