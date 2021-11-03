George Allen Hummel Jr., 73, of Winfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at his home.
George was born on Dec. 25, 1947, in Williamsport. He was the son of the late George Allen Sr. and Patricia (Weeks) Hummel. On Sept. 4, 1982, he married the former Wendy Scheetz, who survives. The couple was married for 39 years at the time of his passing.
George was the proud and supportive father of three wonderful children, Alaina, George, and Beth. He treasured time spent with Chase, his grandson. George was looking forward to spending time with his new grandson, Emmett.
He was a 1965 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School where he excelled in athletics as a football player, wrestler, and a member of Selinsgrove’s first track team. Following his graduation from high school, George furthered his education at East Stroudsburg State College where he majored in physical education. He also played football and wrestled for the Warriors.
George began his teaching and coaching career in the Selinsgrove Area School District in 1973. As an elementary physical education teacher, he encouraged all of his students to do their best when learning new skills or practicing old ones. George was a well-respected football, wrestling, and track coach. He was especially known for his success as a throwing coach, producing 39 state medalists and four state champs throughout 44 track seasons. One of his greatest joys was coaching the throwers with his daughter, Beth, for the past 14 years.
George was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He enjoyed sharing his outdoor skills with his children and many friends. He also guided whitetail hunters for three years for Mid-West Trophy Outfitters with his son, George. George was extremely fortunate to be able to travel on many hunting trips, including a trip to Oregon in the previous week. Most of all, he treasured his mentorship of his grandson, Chase, and taught him how to hunt, fish, and enjoy the great outdoors. He was looking forward to imparting those very same skills to Emmett.
Vacations with family to Stone Harbor held a special place in George’s heart. He and Wendy also enjoyed traveling with the Olsons and the Cathermans. Over the last few years, their adventures included trips to Ireland, Belgium, and Surfside, South Carolina. George also treasured time spent in the Outer Banks with Don Wilhour.
George served his country as a member of the National Guard for 10 years. He was a member of the Union County Sportsmen’s Club, Mid-Penn Sportsmans Association where he was past president, Trout Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, a founding member of Camp Shamrock, and a track official for the PIAA.
In addition to his wife, George is survived by his three children, George Allen Hummel III, Alaina Hummel, and Beth (Josh) Huff; two grandchildren, Chase Carter and Emmett Huff; a sister, Robin (Rick) Kenner; sister in law, Paula (Craig) Mackrides; nieces, Kate Kenner and Laura Mackrides; and nephews, Rick Kenner and Nicholas Mackrides.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in memory of George to the Selinsgrove Track and Field Boosters, Attn: Brian Catherman, Selinsgrove Area High School, 500 Broad St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870. The contributions will fund a scholarship in George’s name.
