George Alson Stump, 69, of Lewisburg, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, after his second valiant battle with lung cancer.
He was born Oct. 26, 1953, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Wayne A. Stump and B. Ruth (Fisher) Stump.
On Nov. 16, 1985, George married Janice (Gerhardt) Stump, who survives, of Mifflinburg. They were planning to celebrate 38 years of marriage this year.
George graduated in 1972 from Lewisburg High School and then enlisted in the Army National Guard, serving until 1978. He then began his career in construction and retired after 42 years of service as the Lewisburg Borough foreman.
George was a devoted husband, father, brother, and uncle. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid sportsman and appreciated his many hunting trips to Maine.
He was active in local organizations: a lifetime member of the American Legion and the NRA, Moosewa Rod and Gun Club, Buffalo Rod and Gun Club and the Weikert Sportsmen’s Association.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Stewart, and his family in Texas, Tamara and Charles Ludwig; grandson, Daniel (Katherine); great-grandchildren, Hayes and Emery; four siblings, oldest brother Wayne Jr. and Sharon of State College; sister, Ruth Forbes (deceased companion Richard Kitchen) Northumberland; brother, Dale and Kathy of Lewisburg; sister, Christine and Charles Long Jr. of Milton, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his sister, Lana Rote of New Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LAHS Alumni Association/Foundation Scholarships, PO Box 38, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Graveside services for George will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia, with full military honors.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
For online condolences please go to www.DaleRanck.com.