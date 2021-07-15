Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.