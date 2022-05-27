George Earl Buckley, 86, of Danville, peacefully passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at his residence.
He was born April 5, 1936, the son of the late Coleman and Florine (Savage) Buckley.
He graduated from Danville High School in 1954. George proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War where he served as Sergeant of the 3rd Marine Division and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal. Recently George was awarded the Quilt of Valor for his military service.
He was employed by Merck Cherokee Pharmaceutical in Riverside as a chemical operator and millwright for 38 years.
George will be remembered for his kind, loving and generous spirit. He was a very hard-working man and very patriotic. He was an avid reader, especially WWII books and the Bible. He was a man of prayer who lived out his faith in his daily life. His greatest desire was to share the Gospel message with others.
He was an avid tennis player and received his professional license at Van Der Meer Tennis Club in Hilton Head, South Carolina. He volunteered as assistant tennis coach at Danville High School and gave tennis lessons to children for many summers. George assisted at the Danville High School Football Chapel breakfasts.
George was an active member of First Baptist Church, Danville where he served as a Deacon, leader of Boys Brigade, a van driver, usher, and the men’s ARMS group.
George was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and among his greatest joys was that of spending time with his sons hunting and fishing and with his family at the ocean and the Shikellamy Marina. He enjoyed trips to Europe, Jamaica, Israel, Hawaii and most of the states.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Carol Jeanne (Long) Buckley. Also surviving are three sons and one daughter, William Buckley and his wife Linda of Lewisburg, Earl Buckley and his wife Betsy of Campbell, NY, Brian Buckley and his wife Kim of Harrisburg, Lori Gaghan and her husband Greg of Cranberry Township; and one brother, Duane Buckley and his wife Louise of Danville. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, TJ Samsel, Kyle Carnahan, Emma Grace, Hannah Jeanne, Rachel Andrea, Jonathan Aaron, Bella Rain, and Benjamin Marcus.
George was preceded in death by his first wife, Emma Louise in 1981; one daughter, Dawn, in November 2015; his sisters, Elizabeth and Gloria, and his brothers, Marvin and Gerald.
A Celebration of George’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at the First Baptist Church, 12 Brookside Dr., Danville (off Route 642 East) with the Rev. Dawes J. Dunham officiating. Friends and relatives will be received at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.
Burial will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery with full military rites accorded by the American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard and the United States Marines Honor Guard.
The family would like to thank the Geisinger Hospice Team for their excellent care.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 12 Brookside Dr., Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com