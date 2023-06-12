On June 9, 2023, George Eugene “Goose” Funk, of Sunbury, left this earth and entered into the Almighty Kingdom of Heaven with Our Lord Jesus Christ.
Goose was born Aug. 4, 1929, in Sunbury, a son of John E. and Sophia (Molyneaux) Funk of Sunbury, where he resided all his life. Goose was the second of eight children and attended Sunbury High School with the class of 1949. Goose served in the United States Navy from 1949 to 1953 as a Corpsman.
Goose is survived by his children, sons Blaze Funk of Sunbury, Arthur Funk of Riverside, Clay and wife Mary Louise (Semicek) Funk of Paxinos; daughter, Leslie Funk and wife Janice Hiller of Linden; grandchildren, Bray Funk of Mechanicsburg and Caitlin Funk of Paxinos; and sisters, Mary (Funk) Shellenberger and Grace (Funk) Teats.
Goose was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, June, whom he wed in August 1958 and celebrated 60 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2019; daughter, Georgina (Funk) Fox; sisters, Betty (Funk) Bastian, Romayne Funk, and Elizabeth (Funk) Hunt; and brothers, Robert and Daniel Funk.
Sports were a major part of his life, and Goose was well known for his athletic ability, playing football, baseball and basketball throughout his younger years as well as being a hunter and fisherman. While serving as a Corpsman he was also a boxer for the Navy. After service, Goose played semi-pro football with the Ashland Miners. The Funk sports family, having started with Goose and June, was very familiar in the Sunbury and surrounding areas throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Goose worked with and coached youth football, softball, basketball and baseball and also worked as an umpire for more than 30 years. Both Goose and June were avid supporters of their children’s and grandchildren’s athletic careers.
Goose was a lifelong member of Albright United Methodist Church (now Faith UMC), and was a founding member of the Sunbury Camp in North Bend, Pa. Goose worked at the Selinsgrove Center for many years and retired in 1993.
In keeping with his wishes, Goose will be cremated. Anyone who would like to attend can join us for a casual celebration of life from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Faith UMC, 2nd and Arch streets, Sunbury.
