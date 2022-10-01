George E. Hurst, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed peacefully at home on Sept. 13, 2022, surrounded by family at the age of 89.
Even though a battle with Alzheimer’s and COPD took him away from us, his loving heart left a beacon of light for all in the community.
The legacy and impact of his long life has been felt by millions, all over the world, as one of the most recognized faces in leathercraft for decades.
George was also a Korean War veteran, having proudly served his country as a morse code interceptor with the U.S. Army Security Agency.
While his passing brings us sadness, he lived a life to be celebrated. George’s legacy will live on, not only through what he has taught all of us, but with each person we share those lessons with as well.
George is survived by his wife of 66 years, Emma Jane; their son Keven, daughter-in-law, Mel, and his siblings Bill, Kay, Emily, Pat, Ross and Gayle. He is also survived by grandchildren Christian, Kathleen, and Annalee, along with great-grandchildren Tristan and Drake.
Burial will be in George’s hometown of New Berlin, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at New Berlin Cemetery, with military honors accorded by veterans of the American Legion Post 410, Mifflinburg, and VFW Post 1964, Mifflinburg. Following the service a reception will be held at American Legion Post 957 in New Berlin.
Arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.