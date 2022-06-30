With profound sadness, we announce the passing of George Edward Kline, 85, our loving and devoted father, grandfather, husband and friend to all whose lives he touched. He departed this life peacefully June 28, 2022, during his short stay at Rolling Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Millmont.
He was born March 18, 1937, in Lewistown, to the late Henry Ezra and Margaretta Lucinda (Wright) Kline.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Anna Mary (Snook) Kline, whom he married July 18, 1954, on Dec. 1, 2021; siblings, Henry, Nestor, Dorothy, Hazel, David and Grace; grandson, Brett Kline; and son-in-law, Paul Burge Jr.
George Edward was the beloved father of son, Kenneth (Cindy) Kline of McClure, his children, Shane Kline, Brett Kline (late), Randy (Jamie) Kline and Robin (Timothy) Grove; daughter, Dottie (Mike) Bollinger of Florida, their children, Casey (Rinda) Bollinger, Jerry (Jessica) Bollinger, and Vincent (Jesica) Bollinger; daughter, Barb (Carl) Hopple of Beavertown, their children, Brian (Sonya) Brower, Branden (Karrah) Brower, Mindy (Chad) Kreamer, Kelly (Dan) Renninger, and Emily (Brian) Billett; and daughter, Connie (late, Paul Jr.) Burge of Middleburg, their children, Tamra Mitchell, Scott Burge, Angela (Greg) Hockenberry and Sonya Engstrom. George was also the proud great-grandfather of 34 and great-great-grandfather of 13. He has left behind his beloved dog, Rusty.
In George’s early years, he was a farmer, employed as a well-known carpenter with several local businessmen, owned and operated Decatur Auction Barn, and worked for Charles and Associates. Later in life, he, along with his wife and family, spent many years setting up at local flea markets and fairs, where they met many lifelong friends along the way. He took great pride in his family and was the host of huge reunions that created many lasting family memories for all. George had a great bond with the Amish community. He will always be remembered for his butchering technique, which has been passed down to his children and grandchildren and was the master of scrapple making. His passion will live on for many years to come.
Above all, he loved his family and friends and instilled good values in his children and grandchildren that have served them well. He will be dearly missed and held forever in our hearts.
The family would like to thank all the caring staff at Rolling Hills for their dedication and compassion shown toward George during his stay.
The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, at Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, 108 First Ave., Burnham.
A graveside service will follow in Samuel’s Cemetery, McClure, where George will be laid to rest with his loving wife, Anna Mary, on their 68th wedding anniversary. A meal and time of fellowship for family and friends will be held at the Decatur Cookhouse.
