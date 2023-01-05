George E. Mull, 95, of Winfield for 66 years, entered into rest Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Oct. 6, 1927, in Hummels Wharf, a son of the late Thomas and Pauline (Beaver) Mull. On Sept. 6, 1948, he married Marian F. (Leiby) Mull, who preceded him in death on Sept. 27, 2021.
George and his wife owned and operated Little Mexico Campground, Winfield. He owned and operated a contracting business for many years.
He enjoyed traveling in their motorhome throughout the United States and spent many winters in Florida. He also enjoyed woodworking, birdwatching, golfing, and spending time with family, grandchildren and great-grandsons.
George was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, New Berlin, and a member of the F&AM Charity Lodge 144, Lewisburg.
Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and Richard Helm of Milton, Penny and Daniel Guzenski of Milton, and Wendy and Rick Eister of Middleburg; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Andrea Guzenski of Milton, and Adam Guzenski of New Berlin; two great-grandchildren, Carter and Camden Guzenski; one brother, Richard; and two sisters, Sandra and Florence.
He was preceded in death by one grandson, Tony Eister; one brother, Thomas; and two sisters, Gloria and Kay.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 326 Market St., New Berlin, where services by Lewisburg Masonic Lodge 144 will begin at 11, followed by the memorial service with the Rev. James Cope officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Emmanuel United Church of Christ or to the donor’s favorite charity.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
