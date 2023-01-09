George Edwin Rovenolt, 82, of Lewisburg, entered into eternal rest, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at RiverWoods Nursing and Rehab Center, Lewisburg.
He was born Oct. 23, 1940, a son of the late Glenn and Ruth (Lilley) Rovenolt. He was married to the former Patricia Wagner and his death breaks a marital union of 59 years.
George was a member of the last graduating class of North-Mont High School, which is now Warrior Run High School, in 1958. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for six years.
He attended both Penn State and Williamsport Community College. George last worked for Kenson Electronics as a cost estimator. He previously worked for JPM and GTE.
He was an active member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lewisburg before his health declined. He proudly sang in the choir, even if he couldn’t carry a tune. He served on various committees and was a well-loved and respected member of his church community.
George was a member of the JayCees, Charity Lodge 144 F & AM Lewisburg, Elk Run Hunting Cabin as well as being on a bowling team and golf league. He was an avid gardener who enjoyed flowers and bountiful harvests from his garden.
George could, and did, talk to everyone. Literally waiting in line at Knoebel’s, Hershey Park, the grocery store or doctor appointments, “’Where are you from?” was his legendary ice breaker line that always got people to open up and conversation flowing. He was a kind and gentle man and will be fondly remembered as such, to all that knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Susan (David) Bechtold; and son, Jeff (Beth) Rovenolt; grandchildren, Chad and Heidi Bechtold and Sabrina and Natasha Rovenolt; numerous beloved cousins as well as a brother, Jack Rovenolt; a sister-in-law, Dianne Rovenolt, Bev and John Eisenhower, Donald Shirk and Roger Reader.
George was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred and Dave Rovenolt; grandson, Joshua Kroh; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Carol Wagner; and sisters-in-law, Kay Shirk and Sandy Reader.
Friends and relatives will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, when Masonic services will be presented by members of Charity Lodge 144, followed by the funeral with the Rev. John E. Lee officiating.
Burial will be in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
God bless his eternal soul and may perpetual light shine upon him.