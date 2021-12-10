George E. "Shorty" Stiely Sr., 87, of Shamokin, Zerbe Township, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 27, 1934, in Rough and Ready, a son of the late Harry and Evelyn (Klinger) Stiely.
With only an eighth grade education, he quit school to help his father on the family farm and care for his siblings. He then worked at Millersburg Shoe Factory before he started Stiely’s Garage in Dornsife and later moved to the current location in Trevorton. Other businesses Shorty started through the years were George Stiely’s Transport and Rigging, Stiely’s Rivershore Campsite, Stiely’s Toilet Rentals, Stiely’s Mobile Home Park and Stiely’s Tractors and Tractor Parts.
He was a founder of Line Mountain 4 Wheelers and Florida Flywheel Association.
Shorty was a member of the Trevorton VFW, Eagles of Sunbury, West Cameron Nimrods, Herndon Fire Company, and Lower Mahanoy Fire Company.
He is survived by his children, Butch Stiely Jr. (Joan), Ginger Lahr, Sherry Stiely, Crystal Behringer (Scott), Aude Stiely Sr. (Erika), and Troy Stiely; his beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; four siblings, Donnie Stiely, Bobby Wertz, Harry Stiely and Paul Stiely. Shorty enjoyed spending time with his best friend, “Dog” and horse, Blackie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Doris Long; longtime companion, Gladys Long; and 17 brothers and sisters.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, followed by the funeral services at noon with Pastor Andy York officiating.
Burial will follow in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Hunter Station.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George’s memory to VNA/Crossing Hospice, 21 W. Independence St., Shamokin, PA 17872.