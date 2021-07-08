George Franklin Beaver, 88, of Dornsife, went home to be with his savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, while surrounded by his loving family.
Known affectionately as Pete, Pop, and Pappy by those who love him, George was born in Selinsgrove on July 3, 1933, to the late Annie (Mull) and Samuel Beaver, and was raised in Northumberland. After graduating from high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, working as an airplane mechanic while deployed to Korea and Japan. Upon returning to central PA, George began his 40-year career as a tool and die maker for AMP, rising to the top of his profession as a dedicated and conscientious employee (while having fun playing in the occasional volleyball matches on his lunch breaks).
A faithful member of Rebuck Wesleyan Church for all of his adult life, George made sure his children were there every time the doors were open. As a result, he leaves a legacy of faith for his family who all walk with the Lord. He served the church as treasurer for decades and always reconciled those bank deposits to the penny. George was also an avid bowler and secretary of the Sunbury Bowling League for many years. Once he even captured the attention of everyone in the Sun Bowl Alley with an almost perfect game. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son, brothers, and nephews. And he loved to help coach his kids’ teams, cheering and supporting them and his grandchildren in all of their sports and musical adventures. And as anyone who knew him would tell you, he was a big fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles teams and a faithful supporter of Line Mountain sports and arts programs. Some of his favorite times, however, were family trips to Florida and the many celebrations, picnics, and time spent puttering around at the Susquehanna Sports Place.
George was preceded in death by his son, Todd; sister, Phyllis Hackenburg; brother, Donald; and grandson, Cameron Spiess.
George leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Eunice (Crissinger); son, Gary and wife Debbie of Herndon; daughter, Cristal and husband George Spiess of Lewisberry; daughter, Mindi and husband Jeff Miller of Selinsgrove; grandchildren, Anna (Spiess) and Austin Johnson of Cape May Court House, New Jersey, Avery Spiess and his fiancé Becky Hingley of West Chester, Ian Spiess of Lewisberry, Olivia Miller and Eden Miller, both of Selinsgrove; and great-grandson, Crew Cameron Johnson of New Jersey. George is also survived by his brothers, Carson (Nora) and Bob (Carol), all of Northumberland, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The service will be held Monday, July 12, at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. and the Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. A family friend, Rev. Larry Baney, is officiating.
Burial will be in Rebuck Wesleyan Cemetery.