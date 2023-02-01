George F. Cotterall, 94, of Snydertown Road, Sunbury and formerly of Trevorton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 17, 1928, in Shamokin, a son of the late Frank and Edith (Kerstetter) Cotterall. George was married in November 1953 to the former Marlene Hepner who survives.
George was a graduate of Trevorton High School, received his bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg State Teacher’s College, his master’s degree from Bucknell University, and attended Steven’s Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ.
George was a Korean War veteran, U.S. Army 45th Division Thunderbirds, 180th Regiment, Cpl. Combat Engineer.
He was a mathematics teacher at the Danville High School for 35 years, retiring in 1993. He was also a former golf coach and baseball coach for the Danville School District.
George was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Trevorton where he served on church council for many years. He was also a member of Trevorton American Legion Post No. 92 and the former Zerbe Golf League.
Surviving in addition to his wife Marlene, are a son, Craig Cotterall of Selinsgrove; a daughter, Beverly Antonicci and husband Joseph of Sunbury; two grandsons, Michael Antonicci and wife Stephanie of Northumberland and Eric Antonicci of Northumberland; and one granddaughter, Autumn Leib and husband James of Sunbury.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Katherine McBride; and one brother, Francis Cotterall.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church, 603 W. Market St., Trevorton, followed by the funeral service at 11 with Pastor Jodi Ellis officiating.
Private burial for family will be in Northumberland Memorial Park Cemetery, Stonington.
Memorial contributions may be made in George’s memory to Zion Lutheran Church, 603 W. Market St., Trevorton, PA 17881.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton is in charge of arrangements.